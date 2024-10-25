A mother who stabbed her daughter 11 times in the chest as she slept was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, a court has heard.

Kaur showed no emotion in the dock at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday as Judge Michael Chambers KC sentenced her to an indefinite hospital order.

She believed she was being targeted by “lasers and technology”, a court has heard.

Jaskirat Kaur, 33, called 999 on March 4 and told West Midlands Police: “My kid is dead” hours after she killed 10-year-old Shay Kang with a Swiss Army knife at their home in Robin Close, Rowley Regis.

The schoolgirl was found dead in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, West Midlands, after police were called to her home at about 12.10pm on Monday 4 March.

When police arrived at their home after the 999 call, the mother-of-one told them she had had “projections coming in and out” of their home, with “tech and lasers and stuff”, adding: “It was me (that killed her) because I didn’t want her getting took by it.”

Those in the public gallery sobbed as graphic details of the moment Kaur killed her daughter were read to the court, including her telling police, “I would kill her again. I wanted her to die, I don’t regret it.”

Shay Kang was killed by her mother in her own home

When police arrived at their home after the 999 call, the mother-of-one told them she had had “projections coming in and out” of their home, with “tech and lasers and stuff”, adding: “It was me (that killed her) because I didn’t want her getting took by it.”

Those in the public gallery sobbed as graphic details of the moment Kaur killed her daughter were read to the court.

She admitted she had wanted to kill her daughter for the past seven months, telling detectives during interview: “They can’t adopt her, they can’t take her. It’s not going to make sense, but to me it does.

“I was worried about Shay growing up. I knew that there needed to be an end date.

“I would kill her again. I wanted her to die, I don’t regret it.”

Kaur pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility in August.

Brickhouse Primary School pupil Shay died as a result of stab wounds to the chest, the opening of an inquest at Black Country Coroner’s Court heard in March.

"Justice has not been served"

Ms Colclough co-parented Shay with Jasmine for the first five years of Shay's life Credit: Kayleigh Colclough

Kayleigh Colclough was Shay Kang's godmother and told ITV News Central that justice has not been served because Kaur was not tried for murder.

Ms Colclough co-parented Shay with Kaur for the first five years of Shay's life and took them into her home after they left their previous accommodation with Shay's father.

If there was a court trial, Ms Colclough said she's confident Jasmine would not have received a manslaughter sentence on the basis of diminished responsibility.

"In trial, I would have got that out and done my best to try and speak up to Shay and get the justice she deserved."

Ms Colclough also told ITV News how she began to see changes in Jasmine's mood and had even hit Shay when she was little.

"She had become toxic, narcissistic, abusive, moody, always jealous of Shay."

Remembering Shay she said:

"Her aura was bright."

"She was my world and when she was taken away, it broke me."

In a tribute released by her school after her death, Shay was described as a “bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all”.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…