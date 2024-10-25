Nazi-obsessed terrorist stabbed an asylum seeker at a Worcestershire hotel in a “protest” against small boat crossings. He has been found guilty at Leicester Crown Court of attempted murder.

Callum Parslow’s trial was told the 32-year-old tried to publish a “terrorist manifesto” on his X account in the moments before his arrest, in which he claimed that he “just did my duty to England” by “exterminating” his victim.

The three-week hearing at Leicester Crown Court was told how the white supremacist stabbed 25-year-old Nahom Hagos in the chest and hand at the Pear Tree Inn at Hindlip, Worcestershire, after buying a 1,000 dollar (£770) “specialist” knife online.

Details of the trial could not be reported until a court order was lifted when Parslow, who has Adolf Hitler’s signature tattooed on his left forearm, pleaded guilty to unconnected charges, including a sexual offence.

During the trial, Parslow, who admitted wounding, said he had made the four-and-a-half-mile journey to the hotel on April 2 to stab “one of the Channel migrants” because he was “angry and frustrated”.

Mr Hagos, originally from Eritrea in East Africa, was eating a meal in a conservatory when he was attacked, and said of his survival:

“I still look at it as a miracle. God saved me.”

More to follow

