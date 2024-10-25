Police officers used reasonable force to restrain a 23-year-old man who later died in hospital, an independent watchdog has found.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found no evidence that officers "caused or contributed" to the death of 23-year-old Chad Allford in Alfreton in October 2021.

It did, however, confirm the three police constables did not activate their body worn cameras prior to entering the property.

After an inquest at Chesterfield, which ended on Thursday, a jury concluded Mr Allford died by misadventure after deliberately placing cocaine in his mouth, which had unintentionally led to his death.

After his death, Derbyshire Police referred itself to the police watchdog.

According to the IOPC, footage from body-worn cameras showed Chad Allford putting a "white powder into his mouth, believed to be cocaine".

They say the officers used reasonable force trying to stop Mr Allford from swallowing the powder.

According to Derbyshire Constabulary, Mr Alford became seriously unwell when he was detained. An ambulance was called, and CPR was carried out, but he later died in hospital.

Chad Alfred's house on Morewood Drive Credit: Derbyshire Live

The IOPC did find the three officers restraining Mr Allford had not turned on their body cams.

They also found that a sergeant had performed a stop and search on someone, taking keys to Mr Alford's home in the process, without fully explaining their rights.

The IOPC said these failures of practice "could be addressed through the reflective practice review process.".

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Allford’s family and all of those affected by his tragic death.

“When someone dies either during or following detention, it is important that the circumstances are thoroughly and independently investigated.

"From the evidence we gathered we were satisfied that the force used by officers in trying to arrest and restrain Mr Allford, was necessary, reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances, as was the force used to try to prevent him from ingesting what were believed to be class A drugs."

