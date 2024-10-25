A sixth person has been arrested following a fight in Leicester where three people were stabbed.

Emergency services were called to a report of a fight involving between 15 and 20 people on St Saviours Road at approximately 6:15pm on Monday 21 October.

Two of the t hree victims who were taken to hospital with slash and puncture wounds following the incident have been discharged.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has since been released on police bail.

The police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch Credit: Leicester Media Online

Two men, aged 35 and 34, and a 32-year-old woman were previously arrested in connection with the incident.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

They have all been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Mike Chandler, said: “Our enquiries into the incident and the circumstances leading up to it are ongoing. Officers will continue their investigations in the area, carrying out house to house enquiries and looking at CCTV.

“We know there were a number of people in the area at the time who may have witnessed what happened.

“We would urge those people to get in touch, especially anyone who may have recorded the incident on their phones or was driving in the area and may have dashcam footage which could assist in the investigation.

“We know it’s not always easy to come forward and report what you know. We can assure you that the information you provide will be treated in confidence.”

