A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a three-week-old baby boy died in a car crash in Worcestershire.

The crash happened on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport-On-Severn at 12:09am on Saturday.

West Mercia Police said a black Ford Focus and black Suzuki Vitara were involved in the crash.

The three-week-old baby, who was in the Suzuki, died at the scene.

A man and a woman in their 20s who were also in the Suzuki, were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Ford Focus was not injured in the crash.

Police said a 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in police custody.

The force now wants to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage around the time it happened.

Inspector Steph Arrowsmith said: “A young baby boy has tragically died and our thoughts are very much with the baby’s parents and wider family at this incredibly distressing time.

“A man has been arrested as our enquiries continue, and I would ask anyone who was on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport around the time of the collision to please get in contact with us.”

