Two West Midlands Police officers have become cat dads after they rescued two kittens from inside a hedge.

Jessica and Pumpkin, who are four-months-old, were found abandoned in a box in Wednesfield, Wolverhampton.

They were checked over by a vet and were found to be well, but in need of a safe new home.

Thankfully PCs Pete McKinnon and Ross Brant have taken them in, with Pete homing Jessica, who is black and white, and Ross has Pumpkin who is all black.

Wolverhampton City Centre Inspector Sophie Clement, said: "It's great to see how caring these two are.

"Our officers do always strive to have the best cat-ittude, so give them a wave and say hello when you see them out and about in the city."

