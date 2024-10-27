A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash which killed a three-week-old baby boy in Worcestershire.

It happened at 12:09am on Saturday when a black Suzuki Vitara carrying the baby and a black Ford Focus crashed on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport-On-Severn.

The three-week-old baby boy died at the scene.

A man and a woman in their 20s who were also in the Suzuki were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Ford Focus was not injured in the crash.

Craig Nunn, aged 39, is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates on Monday 28 October, charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

After the crash, West Mercia Police issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash or had dashcam footage around the time it happened to come forward.

Inspector Steph Arrowsmith said: “A young baby boy has tragically died and our thoughts are very much with the baby’s parents and wider family at this incredibly distressing time.

“A man has been arrested as our enquiries continue, and I would ask anyone who was on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport around the time of the collision to please get in contact with us.”

