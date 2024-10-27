A man has died after being pulled from the River Soar in Leicester.

Emergency services were called to Mill Lane at approximately 7.30pm on Saturday 27 October following reports that a man was in the water.

He was pulled out and taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary but died a short time later.

Leicestershire Police is investigating how the man came to enter the water. It is not believed there was any third party involvement.

Detective Sergeant Vicki Hudson said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw a man in the area or who saw the man enter the water.

“Any information or footage you can provide, for example from a dashcam, could help our investigation.”

