Commissioner denies blocking scrutiny over day centre closures

ITV News Central's Political Reporter Lewis Warner speaks to the unelected man overseeing Birmingham City Council, as he defends his decision to overrule councillors on controversial cuts

Max Caller, Lead Commissioner for Birmingham City Council, has denied blocking democratic scrutiny over a decision to close four adult day centres.

Caller, appointed to oversee £300 million in budget cuts, recently rejected calls from opposition councillors to reconsider the closures amid strong opposition from service users and their families.

Reflecting on his role since last year, Caller acknowledged the depth of the council's financial difficulties, stating “This has been a very difficult intervention ... I don't think the council really appreciated how far they had sunk in terms of their financial control”.

Tasked with addressing Birmingham’s financial crisis following the council’s declaration of effective bankruptcy, Caller emphasised that the urgency of these decisions leaves little room for delays.

"This is just one of the many difficult decisions that the council has to take"

He explained his decision to block the reconsideration of day centre closures, citing three key reasons.

“First of all, when the council signed up for the exceptional financial support scheme, it undertook to government that it would use the most expeditious process to carry all the difficult decisions ... This is just one of the many difficult decisions that the council has to take, but it has to do them at pace".

He also noted that the decision had already undergone “pre-decision scrutiny,” so revisiting it would only duplicate existing assessments.

Lastly, he added, “every month’s delay costs around £100,000, and that £100,000 is other people’s services, other jobs, other things that need to be resolved”.

A spokesperson for the Conservative Group on the Council said:

“Birmingham Local Conservatives are really disappointed in this decision to not allow the Day Centres decision to be called in as they feel it’s a mistake and needs more scrutiny to protect the council from the risk of increased costs and legal challenge, as well as protecting vulnerable service users”.

Preet Gill, the Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston, went further saying "The intervention denies democratic scrutiny."

Birmingham City Council Credit: ITV News Central

"It’s got to balance the books"

In response to criticism from local leaders and residents, who feel unelected officials may lack the accountability required for such impactful decisions, Mr Caller defended his approach.

“The council has got to move at pace. It’s got to balance its books ...

"Every day that goes on when it continues to overspend puts more services and more jobs at risk,” he said, reiterating that his actions are guided by a commitment to stabilising the council's finances.

Caller also addressed concerns from service users affected by the closures, stating that while he understands the impact, “This is not a commissioner decision to promote the closure of day centres... What the commissioners are doing is ensuring that when the council takes a decision in its budget that it delivers what it says it's going to do”.