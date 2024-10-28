A 46-year old woman who was raped over 25 years ago "wanted to say sorry" to the other girls the attacker went on to abuse for not coming forward sooner.

She said that she has felt guilty for it all through her life.

Nottingham Crown Court heard how Neil Piggott’s underage victim carried what the did to her for nearly three decades before coming forward and bravely reporting it to the police.Handing him a 24-year sentence, Judge Polly Coe KC said: “These offences were convicted over a period of 20 years but this was (still) a pattern of offending."

"We have heard in very, very, graphic terms the effect this has had on them (the victims) over many years."“In one victim’s case, this has led to self-blame all brought about by your actions and terrifying flashbacks. This was predatory sexual behaviour over a number of years.”

Stuart Lody, prosecuting, said the rape took place in The Wheatsheaf pub, Cropwell Bishop, almost three decades ago. He said the victim had gone to the toilet during a night out and was followed by Piggott who attacked her.He said: “It was a particularly brutal rape and she’s suffered terribly all through her life having been diagnosed with post-traumatic dress disorder.”Mr Lody said a different underage victim was sexually assaulted by the defendant who he then threatened if she spoke out.

He said: “He made her aware he had a shotgun hidden under his bed and talked about shooting people which scared her very much.”

A third victim was befriended online by Piggott who posed as a different person and talked her into sending him sexual photographs of himself.Mr Lody read out victim impact statements made by two of the females.

In hers, the rape victim said: “I absolutely did not consent to what happened and I have carried the guilt and blame myself for not reporting what happened at the time.

"At the age of 14, he took away my childhood and for years of my life I carried this around with me.“I had a dream that I was in the toilets at the Wheatsheaf and his hands came through the window trying to get me which was terrifying."

"I want to say sorry to all the other girls (he abused) for not coming forward sooner and reporting it.”Piggott, of Cropwell Gardens, Radcliffe-on-Trent, was found guilty of rape of a child, sexual assault of a child and causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.

In 2019, he was jailed for three years after being found guilty of two offences of sexually touching a girl under 13 and an offence of possessing an indecent photo of a child which date from 2017.Gregor Purcell, mitigating, said: “The first matter in time was when the defendant was 19 years of age.

The span of offending over more than 20 years and the nature of offending will no doubt be of concern.“His risk will be reduced by the very length of sentence and that he will be supervised throughout that time."

"He knows he will be in prison for a very long time.”Piggott’s sentence is made up of a 19-year custodial sentence, plus a five-year extended licence for dangerousness.

It means he will not be eligible to apply for parole until two-thirds of the way through the custodial element.

Piggott will be on the sex offender register for the rest of his life.

