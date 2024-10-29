Words by Political Reporter Lewis Warner

Former Conservative MP Aaron Bell has been reprimanded by the parliamentary watchdog after an investigation found he committed “brazen and drunken” sexual misconduct.

The report from Parliament’s Standards Commissioner revealed that Mr Bell, who represented Newcastle-under-Lyme, inappropriately touched a female staff member without her consent while drinking in the House of Commons’ Stranger’s Bar in December 2023.

"I did not intend to cause any distress"

Mr Bell, who chose not to contest the findings, issued an apology, stating: “I apologise for any upset caused to the complainant and wish to make it clear that I did not intend to cause any distress.”

He acknowledged the impact of the investigation on his political career, saying it played a role in his decision not to seek re-election.

He added: “I have let down the loyal members of my association and thank them for the support they gave me as a Member of Parliament.

"I would also like to apologise to the people of Newcastle-under-Lyme, whom it was an honour to serve".

An independent panel assessing the case noted that Mr Bell’s actions represented a serious abuse of power and carried a lasting effect on the complainant.

As he is no longer an MP the range of sanctions that could be applied is limited.

The panel stated that it would have recommended a lengthy suspension from Parliament had Mr Bell still been serving.

The Independent Expert Panel (IEP), chaired by retired judge Rt. Hon Sir Stephen Irwin, handles misconduct cases involving MPs, and noted that the setting of a bar did not reduce the severity of Mr Bell’s actions.

Instead, they described the behaviour as “brazen and drunken,” which only intensified the situation.

“Shock, humiliation and fear"

Mr Bell told the investigation that he'd been “clearly drunk”, after he'd previously been at other drinks receptions before going to the bar, where he joined the complainant and two witnesses.

According to the panel’s report, he proceeded to touch her thigh, waist and bottom, causing her “shock, humiliation and fear”.

The panel rejected Mr Bell’s claim that there had been “mutual flirting” - something denied by the complainant, with the Standards Commissioner noting it “would not justify touching without specific consent” in any case.

Although Mr Bell chose not to appeal the finding against him, the commissioner has referred his case to the independent panel to decide on the appropriate sanction.

"It is in the workplace"

The panel noted that his misconduct was aggravated by the fact he “abused his position over power over the complainant” as both an MP and, at the time, an assistant government whip.

It also found the complainant felt “targeted” as she was “young, female and a junior member of staff who would risk considerable adverse impacts on her career if she made a complaint”.

The report added: “It does not reduce the seriousness of the conduct that it took place in a bar.

“No matter how the respondent or others may view that environment, it is in the workplace and is governed by rules and policies on appropriate behaviour.

“Any Member of Parliament in that setting remains a person with particular power and authority.

"Indeed, sexual misconduct such as this, which is both brazen and drunken, makes the conduct more serious as the level of threat is increased.”

As well as noting that Mr Bell would have faced a significant suspension had he still been an MP, the panel said it would have also recommended indefinitely suspending his parliamentary pass had he been eligible for one as a former MP, but he had not served a long enough term to be entitled to one.

It concluded that “the contents of this report will stand as a published reprimand for the respondent’s misconduct”.

