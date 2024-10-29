A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an explosion and fire at a flat in Staffordshire.

Emergency services were called to a block of flats on Chase Road in Burntwood at 9.10pm last night (Monday 28th October).

They found the man seriously injured and he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Five other flats were evacuated, but officers say no-one else was injured.

Police are working with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service's fire investigators to determine the cause of the explosion.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 666 of 28 October.