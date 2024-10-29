Three men have been arrested after a 20-year-old man died in a hit-and-run crash in Birmingham.

It happened on Victoria Road at the A34 roundabout just before 11:45pm on Monday evening.

A man, who was the passenger in a Ford Focus, sustained serious injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Another passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and three others were also injured.

A Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and Ford Focus were both involved in the crash.

Those travelling in the Mitsubishi left the scene at the time of the crash but were later arrested this morning after they came to hospital.

The men arrested, aged 18 and 19, have been detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are being held in custody for questioning.

A 41-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is also in custody.

West Midlands Police also believe someone else was in the same car.

The force are now appealing for them to come forward and anyone with else with information to contact them.

