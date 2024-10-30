A teenager has been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Solihull.

Emergency services were called to Station Road in Marston Green near the roundabout with Alcott Lane and Elm Farm Avenue at approximately 6.20pm on Tuesday 29 October.

The boy was treated for his injuries by paramedics but he died at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

West Midlands Police is reviewing CCTV footage and making enquiries as part of its murder investigation.

Supt Wayne Carter, of Solihull Police, said: "We know people will understandably be concerned and we will be in the area conducting enquiries throughout the day.

"We will have extra officers in the area over the coming days and I would encourage anyone with any information, or concerns, to get in touch."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…