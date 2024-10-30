Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Sumatran tiger Daseep is spooked by her boyfriend Joao in their den at Dudley Zoo. Credit: Dudley Zoo

A female Sumatran tiger was given the ultimate Halloween fright when her boyfriend jumped out at her at Dudley Zoo.

In a video, Daseep can be seen relaxing and enjoying a leafy snack before Joao jumps out from the trees behind her.

The female tiger stares her boyfriend down before the pair have a playfight.

Joao, who is known for being playful and chasing his girlfriend round their den, then leaves Daseep to give her some time to cool off.

Critically-endangered Sumatran tigers the smallest sub-species in the world. There are thought to be around 400 – 500 left in the wild.

Tigers are threatened through poaching, illegal logging, agricultural encroachment and deforestation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…