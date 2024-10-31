A keen cyclist from Leicester celebrated Halloween by completing a 69-mile bike ride in the shape of a skeleton.

Rebecca Laurel, 25, cycled for over six hours across the city centre to trace out the skeleton-shaped route.

It's part of a series of bike rides she has completed featuring various Halloween-themed designs.

She said: "I’ve done it for the past couple of years of different themed-shaped bike rides. For Halloween rides, I’ve done a pumpkin, a ghost and a witch, so a skeleton was one of the last options."

Starting at Fosse Park in the city centre, she cycled around Soar Valley Way to create the shape of the skeleton's hips before heading south to draw the legs.

Rebecca then rode up through the skeleton's spine to create its ribs, right arm and the skull before completing her journey at the end of the left arm in Braunstone.

She said: "There were two main north-to-south roads that I knew I wanted to use for the legs, and then it was just trying to scale everything up so that the head was north of the city centre.

"The start point was the top of the hips and that loop on Soar Valle Way, and then the end was the left hand."

One of the more challenging parts of the ride saw Rebecca doubling back on herself to draw the end of both legs and each rib.

The avid cyclist got into the sport after watching the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Her past exploits include covering hundreds of miles riding to every place in Leicestershire over the course of nine days, and riding 500km between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve last year.

She says she may consider creating a route in the shape of a cat, bat or spider next Halloween, but has already set her sights on making a snowman route for Christmas.

