Jailed breast surgeon Ian Paterson has started giving evidence in court for the first time today, at an inquest into the death of one of his former patients.

Elaine Turbill who was 63 and from Solihull, was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a mastectomy carried out by Paterson. She died in 2017.

Paterson has been giving evidence from prison via videolink where he is currently serving a 20-year sentence for wounding patients in the private sector.

He had previously refused to take part in the inquests of 62 patients.

Birmingham and Solihull Coroner's Court has been hearing more background from Paterson about his history as a surgeon.

He told the inquest about a "cleavage-sparing mastectomy", and the court has been hearing discussion about the difference between breast tissue and breast fat.

Paterson said "no breast surgeon aims to leave breast tissue after breast surgery, that's just crazy" but has said that in individual patients it was sometimes possible to leave "sub contagious tissue (fat)".

Paterson carried out needless operations over a 14-year period.

While working as a breast surgeon consultant, he was diagnosing cancer when there wasn't any and cutting patients open for no reason.

He was found guilty in 2017 of 17 counts of wounding with intent and three counts of unlawful wounding.

A total of 62 inquests have so far been opened on patients of Paterson, who was employed by the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust, and practised in the independent sector at Spire Parkway and Spire Little Aston.

Chloe Nikitas (left), an environmental consultant from Tamworth, who died at the Priory Hospital in Birmingham on April 13 2008 Credit: Handout

Former breast cancer patients Chloe Nikitas, 43, whose judge-led inquest last week was the first of 62 to be heard at Birmingham and Solihull Coroners Court over the next eight months, and Elaine Turbill were subjected to cleavage-sparing mastectomies by Paterson and both later died of metastatic cancer.

The inquest heard this week that Elaine, who worked as a legal secretary, had been married for 40 years and had two children.

Her daughter Gemma said seven years on, the pain never goes away.

The inquest continues.