A teenager who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year old boy was killed outside a busy row of shops in Solihull, has been bailed.

Emergency services were called to Station Road in Marston Green near the roundabout with Alcott Lane and Elm Farm Avenue at approximately 6.20pm on Tuesday 29 October.

The victim was found with "life-threatening injuries" and was treated for his injuries by paramedics but he died at the scene.

Forensic teams in Solihull Credit: BPM Media

Police say their investigation into the fatal stabbing continues to progress.

The identity of the victim has not been officially confirmed.

"A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail as the investigation continues."We know people will understandably be concerned and we will again be in the area conducting enquiries throughout the day.

"We will continue to have extra officers in the area over the coming days and we would encourage anyone with any information, or concerns, to get in touch."We are reviewing CCTV footage and making enquires and we are also appealing to any witnesses who haven't spoken to us yet, to come forward.

"People can leave information by calling us on 101 and quoting log 4239 29/10/24."