Two 15-year-old boys have been sentenced for the murder of a teenager in Birmingham city centre.

17-year-old Muhammad Hassam Ali was sat with a friend in Birmingham's Victoria Square in January when he was stabbed in the heart in broad daylight.

The two boys, who cannot be named because of their age, have now been sentenced for his murder.

During the trial, the court heard Ali and his friend had got hot chocolate at a coffee shop before heading to the square, where they “simply sat down chatting and using their phones” when they were approached by the two youths “as if from nowhere”.

They had followed them from Grand Central Shopping Centre and through New Street before confronting Ali and his friend at Victoria Square and did not introduce themselves when they approached, instead asking Ali and his friend if they knew who had “jumped a mate” of theirs a week before, and where they came from.

After a conversation lasting about four minutes, in which the killer alleged Ali and his friend told them to “f*** off” and “p**s off”, Ali allegedly said: “Bro, I don’t know what you’re talking about, you’re p*sing me off”, which prompted one of the youths to pull out a large knife and stab him in the chest before they both fled.

One of the boys has been detained for a minimum of 13 years for carrying out the murder.

The second boy, his friend, has been detained for five years for joint enterprise manslaughter.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…