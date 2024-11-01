A second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Solihull.

Emergency services were called to Station Road in Marston Green at around 6:20pm on Tuesday 29 October.

A 17-year-old boy received treatment for "life-threatening injuries" but died at the scene, and West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation.

Another 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly afterwards and has since been released on police bail.

A second teenager was arrested on suspicion of murder in Birmingham at around 4:30am on Friday morning, and remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

West Midlands Police said "We know people will understandably be concerned and we will continue to have extra officer in the area and we would encourage anyone with any information, or concerns, to get in touch.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage and making enquiries and we are also appealing to any witnesses who haven't spoken to us yet, to come forward."

