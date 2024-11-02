'Major' water main burst causes flooding in the Black Country

Play Brightcove video

Pictures from John Staines

A 'major' water main burst has caused flooding and several road closures in Wednesbury.

West Midlands Fire Service have several fire crews at the scene including Tech Rescue vehicles and a High Volume Pumping on Leabrook Road North in Wednesbury.

The road is completely flooded and people are being advised to avoid the area.

A41 Black Country New Road in both directions closed from A461 (Navigation Roundabout, Great Bridge) to A461 (Steel Roundabout, Wednesbury).

West Midlands Fire Service are working with West Midlands Police and South Staffs Water partners to remove the standing water at the flooding.

South Staffs Water says it is working to resolve the issue and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

The water company says the burst main has now been isolated and the next step is fixing the problem.

