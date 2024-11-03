15-year-old charged with murder after teenager stabbed in Solihull

A 15-year-old has been charged with murder after a teenager was stabbed in Solihull.

Emergency services were called to Station Road in Marston Green at around 6:20pm on Tuesday 29 October.

A 17-year-old boy received treatment for "life-threatening injuries" but died at the scene, and West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation.

The 15-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with his murder.

He has also been charged with possession of a knife and will appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Monday.

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell from the force’s Homicide Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the 17-year-old boy who died on Tuesday. We are working around the clock to establish what happened and why.

“This is a significant development in our investigation and I want to thank those that have already come forward. I’m still appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.”

An increased police presence remains around Marston Green this weekend to offer reassurance to the local community.