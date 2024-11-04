A five-year-old boy drowned in a hotel swimming pool while on holiday with his family in Egypt, an inquest has been told.

Kelan Logan-Derench, who's from Sutton Coldfield, died at the El Nile Hospital in Cairo on November 25 last year after he was pulled from the water.

An inquest verdict in writing by Birmingham and Solihull Coroner’s Court senior coroner Louise Hunt found Kelan died as a result of an accident.

The record of inquest said Kelan was away on holiday with his family at the Mirette Hotel in Hurghada when he was found at the bottom of the hotel swimming pool without his armbands on at around 12.05pm.

Attempts were made to resuscitate him and he was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

His medical cause of death was recorded as drowning.

According to a GoFundMe page organised by Serena Whitehead, a friend of Kelan’s mother, shortly after he died, the little boy had been on holiday with his mother, elder sister and grandmother and died just one day after they arrived.

The page raised nearly £20,000 to bring his body back to the UK and pay for his funeral costs.

A GoFundMe page which was organised by Serena Whitehead, a friend of Kelan’s mother, said: "Kelan was a cheeky, mischievous, happy little boy, he was a younger brother to Cienna and was about to become a big brother himself in February 2024."

