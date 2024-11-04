Play Brightcove video

Abi Brant and Freya Tyler speaking after finishing their run

Two friends of a student killed in the Nottingham attacks beat their fundraising target after running an ultramarathon to raise cash for charity in his memory.

Abi Brant and Freya Tyler, completed a 53 km charity run around the city accompanied by friends, including Attenborough Nature Reserve, and along Nottingham Canal, before finally crossing the finish line at Nottingham University.

The run took almost eight hours and they chose the distance as a tribute to Barney's cricket shirt number 53. Barnaby Webber was among three people killed by Valdo Calocane in Nottingham in June last year.

They beat their fundraising target, raising over £5,500 from almost 250 donors.

Abi Brant and Freya Tyler

The Barnaby Webber Foundation provides "support and inclusion" for young people "facing life challenges" and helps grassroots cricket clubs get essential equipment and items needed to encourage young boys and girls (aged 18 and under) to get involved in playing cricket.

Abi Brant and Freya Tyler both wrote a tribute to Barnaby Webber on their GoFundMe page.

In it Abi Brant described him as "the love and support shown by so many proves what an amazing and kind-hearted person he was – which inspires me to keep his memory alive."

Freya Tyler ended her statement saying "Barney you are missed by so many. There’s not a day that goes by where you are not in my thoughts."

(Left) Dr Sanjoy Kumar, (centre) James Coates, (right) and Emma and David Webber Credit: PA Images

What more has happened since the Nottingham Attack?

In August, Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that a public inquiry into the Nottingham attacks would take place.

The NHS Trust that cared for Calocane before the attack told a meeting at the County Council's health committee they were learning from past errors and apologised for mistakes that were made.

Jan Sensier, Executive Director of Partnerships and Strategy at the trust, said: "There are no cast-iron guarantees that this can't happen again but mistakes were made and we are working to rectify these."

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) report released in August found that the killer’s risk was “not managed well” and that concerns raised by the killer's family were "not consistently acted on".

It also found that the risk assessments did not "make explicit the serious nature" that Calocane posed.

The trust's Chief Executive Ifti Majid said he understands there was "missed opportunities" but that recommendations from the watchdog have been added into the integrated improvement plan and are being addressed.

