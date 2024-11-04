A bonfire night fireworks display has been cancelled after severe flooding caused by a burst in the water main.

The flooding started after two burst water mains in Bloxwich and Wednesbury, which led to localised flooding.

The venue for the fireworks, George V Playing Fields, has been flooded.

They council said: "Full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

South Staffs Water reported a burst main on Stafford Road on Monday, 4 November, which it says is affecting water supplies in Norton Canes, Great Wyrley, Bloxwich and Cannock.

In a statement, the water company said: "There has been a burst main on Stafford Road, Bloxwich, which is causing low pressure and interrupting water supply for customers located in WS3, WS6 and WS11 postcodes.

"We have received reports of localised flooding and understand that properties will have their supply impacted in Norton Canes, Great Wyrley, Bloxwich and Cannock."

It adds: "West Midlands Fire Service are on the scene and assisting us with the response.

"Our teams are on site working to repair the burst, and aim to restore all supplies as quickly as possible.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience. Watch this website and follow our social channels for updates."

Antonia Bance, the MP for Tipton and Wednesbury, said she had "lots of questions" for the South Staff Water, particularly around the speed of the response and the need for volunteers to hand out water.

"The need to make sure no other community has to live with their water going out and their water company abandoning them"

South Staffs Water has set up a water collection point in the "McArthur Glen outlet in Cannock (Car Park E) for customers without water in Norton Canes, Great Wyrley, Bloxwich and Cannock."

They said they expect the water supply to be restored towards the end of the evening.

Natalie Akroyd, Director of Environment and Quality for Souths Staffs Water, said: "We absolutely understand this is really disrupting for customers.

"Either if you are without water or you can't drive down the road we've now blocked off."

"We're really sorry"

"And we're really sorry for that we're doing everything we can to get it fixed as soon as possible but also understanding why these incidents have happened to stop them from happening in the future."

A separate main which burst in Dick Sheppard Avenue in Tipton at the weekend has been repaired. Posting to X, South Staffs Water said:

"We have repaired the burst and are working directly with a small number of customers who have reported that their supply has not yet returned to normal.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for bearing with us."

