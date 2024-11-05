A murder investigation is underway after a man was found with serious injuries in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said it was called to Medway Grove in the Kings Norton area of Birmingham at 10:05am today (5 November).

It found a man who was seriously injured and who later died.

The force says it is now reviewing CCTV footage and going door-to-door in the area as it investigates the alleged murder.

In a statement released on its website, it said: "A man was discovered seriously injured and sadly nothing could be done to save him.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

"We're currently working to establish exactly what happened and who was involved.

"We're reviewing CCTV and carrying out house-thouse enquiries as we investigate. A scene is currently in place.

"Anyone with information, or potentially has CCTV or doorbell footage which may assist us, is asked to contact us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…