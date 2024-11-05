Counter-terrorism police are investigating whether Russian spies planted a bomb in a parcel that caught fire at a warehouse near Birmingham.

Fire crews tackled the blaze on July 22 at the DHL warehouse in Minworth. No-one is though to have been injured in the fire.

The packaged is believed to have arrived at the warehouse by air but further details about the plane and its flight path are unknown.

Polish authorities have said four people were arrested over "parcels containing camouflaged explosives" that were allegedly sent via courier companies to countries including the UK.

They believe the fire was the result of a trial run by Russian spies to test the transfer route for parcels through to the US.

Poland's National Prosecutor's Office said the arrests related to the sending of parcels "which spontaneously ignited or detonated during land and air transport."

Counter Terrorism Policing said on Monday evening the arrests reported by Polish authorities were not part of its investigation.

A Counter Terrorism Policing spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that officers from Counter Terrorism Policing are investigating an incident at a commercial premises in Midpoint Way, Minworth.

“On Monday, 22 July, a package at the location caught alight. It was dealt with by staff and the local fire brigade at the time and there were no reports of any injuries or significant damage caused.

“Due to the circumstances, and the specialist capability and expertise in investigating such matters, the investigation is being led by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command with support from colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands.

“The investigation remains ongoing and there have been no arrests in our investigation at this time. As part of our inquiries, officers are liaising with other European law enforcement partners to identify whether this may or may not be connected to any other similar-type incidents across Europe.”

Prosecutor Katarzyna Calow-Jaszewska said the group's goal was allegedly to "test the transfer channel for such parcels, which were ultimately to be sent to the United States of America and Canada."

Ms Calow-Jaszewska said: “During the proceedings, four people involved in the activities of the revealed sabotage and diversion group of an international nature were detained, charges were announced, and then temporarily arrested.”

In a statement on October 25, Ms Calow-Jaszewska added: “The group’s activities consisted of sabotage and diversion related to sending parcels containing camouflaged explosives and dangerous materials via courier companies to European Union countries and Great Britain, which spontaneously ignited or detonated during land and air transport.

“The group’s goal was also to test the transfer channel for such parcels, which were ultimately to be sent to the United States of America and Canada.”

It comes after MI5 boss Ken McCallum last week warned Russia is intent on causing “mayhem” on UK streets.

The security agency’s director general said Britain should “expect to see continued acts of aggression here at home” from Russia, with its military intelligence agency the GRU on “sustained missions”, adding: “We’ve seen arson, sabotage and more.”

Moscow’s embassy in London disputed Mr McCallum’s statement, describing it as “unsubstantiated” and claiming Russia itself was “the real target of proxy and mercenary warfare as well as hostile intelligence operations” conducted by the UK and its Nato allies.

DHL said it is taking steps to “secure its network, staff and assets as well as customer shipments by implementing strengthened security measures across the European countries as a reaction to ongoing investigations by authorities from several countries.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: "As this is a live case, it would be inappropriate at this time for us to add anything to the Counter Terrorism Policing statement."

