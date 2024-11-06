Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central cameras captured the moment maternity services moved from City Hospital to the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital

The first babies have been born at the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Sandwell.

Mona Lisa was the first to be born - she arrived at 8:45am on Wednesday 6 November, weighing six pounds and four ounces.

Her parents, Semhar Tesfu and Yonas Kflu, who live in Perry Barr, said they gave her the name as it means "honest woman".

Neo-natal babies were also transferred from City Hospital to the new maternity unit at the Met.

Out of the 25 babies who were moved, 14 were neo-natal, and each required a meticulous care plan to ensure their safe arrival.

Mona Lisa's parents, Semhar Tesfu and Yonas Kflu. Credit: ITV News Central

Mel Roberts, the Chief Nursing Office for South West Birmingham NHS Trust said: "We're using what we call our kids transfer team for the patients who need ventilators.

"So you can imagine the care plan for those babies need to be absolutely in detail so we can get that baby across with the right support and equipment."

Baby Aurora was born early at 32 weeks and weighed three pounds 15 ounces.

Her parents, Joyceline Nti and Alistair Akrofi, had nothing but praise for the transfer process.

Joyceline said: "I was in the ambulance and I saw everything, it was amazing how they arranged everything and how we all got here safely.

"This place is so big and it has a lot of floors, we've actually been touring her around to see this place, it's so cool."

Baby Aurora and her parents, Joyceline Nti and Alistair Akrofi Credit: ITV News Central

Neonatal nurse associate, Abbie Jackson, was proud to look after Aurora during the move.

She told ITV News Central: "I was here waiting for her to arrive. Very very exciting, I was stood at the door saying 'I can hear her coming!'.

Director of Midwifery, Helen Hurst, added: "Nerves have been completely overcome by excitement. Our communities deserve the very best and place gives them the very best. Everyone wanted to get it right."

The last patients at City Hospital will be transferred on Sunday 10 November - when the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital becomes fully operational.

