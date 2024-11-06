A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Birmingham.

The man, in his 20s, was found with serious injuries in Medway Grove, Kings Norton on the morning of Tuesday 5 November. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested, and they remain in police custody.

West Midlands Police said a cordon will remain in place at the scene whilst officers continue to carry out enquiries.

The force is reviewing CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

Officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

