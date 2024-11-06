Play Brightcove video

Video footage shows people running through the streets of Nottingham, with fireworks going off around them, as Matthew Ratcliffe reports.

Screams and bangs could be heard in Nottingham on Bonfire Night as witnesses reported people throwing fireworks at each other.

A police investigation has been launched following the disorder which involved a large group of people on Midland Way, Radford, at approximately 10.20pm on Tuesday 5 November.

It was reported fireworks had been launched at surrounding buildings near student accommodation and parked vehicles as well as people shooting fireworks at each other.

Police and fire crews attended the scene, with fireworks also aimed at officers and other emergency service workers.

No serious injuries or damage were reported and crowds were eventually dispersed.

However, further disorder was later reported in the city centre, with fireworks being launched at officers again.

Those crowds were later dispersed and no serious injuries were sustained.

Nottinghamshire Police has increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the public.

Student journalist Harvey Jones captured videos of the incident and says it was a scary experience

Play Brightcove video

One witness told ITV News Central: "It was chaos. There were fireworks everywhere. It didn't really stop until the police came with 11 cars."

Another said: "It happens daily out here. Especially out in this area, we've had friends had fireworks shot at them, at our windows.

"We have to close them at night because we can't sleep with all the noise outside, it's awful.

"It can be frightening if you're out here."

Witnesses, including students, describe their experience of the incident

Play Brightcove video

Chief Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I want to reassure the community that a thorough investigation is underway, and we are pursuing several lines of inquiry that will ensure that those responsible are tracked down, caught and dealt with.

“We won't tolerate such appalling behaviour which puts people at risk of harm, including our officers and fellow blue light colleagues who were in attendance trying to keep people safe, and we'll seek to prosecute anyone involved."

The force is urging anyone with mobile phone, social media footage or dashcam footage to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 452 of 5 November, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…