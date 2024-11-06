Tram services in Birmingham ground to a halt after a driver dumped their car on the tracks.

The vehicle was left on the line at St Chad's near Birmingham Snow Hill station on the morning of Wednesday 6 November.

A witness said they saw the driver dump the vehicle and "walk off".

The incident saw tram services cancelled between St Chads and Edgbaston Village, closing five stops.

In a video taken by a witness, the car can be seen sitting in between the tracks near Birmingham Snow Hill station.

The operation to remove the car and trace the driver is ongoing.

West Midlands Metro posted: "Due to a vehicle on the tracks at St Chad's, trams are currently operating between Wolverhampton Station and St Pauls. There is no service in operation between St Chads and Edgbaston Village."

It prompted comments from users on X, with one writing: "Can't they see the signs & track overhead wires?"

Another said: "How are they getting on the tracks there?"

