A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Kings Norton in Birmingham.

Isaiah Marsh, aged 20, and Mya Marsh, aged 23, both from Kings Norton, have been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Minister Enfrence.

The pair have also both been charged with possessing a bladed article and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday for a first hearing.

Minister Enfrence could not be saved by emergency services at the scene. Credit: ITV Central

Minister was founds with serious injuries in Medway Grove on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, his family said: “Minister, you have been taken from us so abruptly and this has made an impact in our lives leaving, a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled.

"But we are happy to say you are now with the Lord in a better place. We will meet you again in eternity.”

West Midlands Police say they'll continue to have a police presence in the area over the coming days.