A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured following a series of crashes on the A5 in Tamworth.

Police were called to the road at 7:15pm in the evening after a Yamaha motorbike and a white Mercedes crashed on the eastbound carriageway between Ventura and Marlborough Way.

Damage was caused to both vehicles.Debris from that collision hit a white Vauxhall Adam which was travelling westbound.A white Scania HGV lorry was then involved in a collision with the stationary Vauxhall and the rider of the motorbike, who was on foot at the time.

The crash happened on the 6th of November.

Three ambulances, three paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill and The Air Ambulance Service critical care car with a BASICS doctor and critical care paramedic on board attended the scene.Sadly, the rider of motorbike, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries.

Paramedics gave the man life support but he was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

His family are being supported by specially-trained officers at this traumatic time.The driver of the Vauxhall, a woman in her 50s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth hospital.

They are not believed to be life threatening.The driver of the HGV stayed at the scene and is assisting police with the investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV of the area to contact them.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...