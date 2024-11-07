Why Coventry City's owner risks fan backlash over sacking Mark Robins

Coventry City sacking manager Mark Robins is the biggest decision of owner Doug King's time at the club.

It is a bombshell and not without risk.

The awkwardness will begin this weekend in Sunderland when there is an expectation many Sky Blues fans will sing the name of their axed boss.

Robins is revered in Coventry for his work over eight years during the club's darkest moments.

Lifting them from League Two to within a kick of the Premier League.

But it is important to remember Robins is not King's man and had it not been for his history he could well have been sacked a year ago.

"When I get involved in a business, I get involved." - These were some of the first words King told me when he took over the club back in 2022.

This summer there were sweeping changes to the coaching staff as the club modernised and set itself up to have a 'head coach' rather than a manager who controls almost everything.

This will be King's first head coach appointment and he will want to make a statement.

The easiest way to do that is with a big name.

It is sad that Robins won't be the man to take Coventry all the way to the Premier League.

Many fans will feel that today and the new man will need a quick start.

