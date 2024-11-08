Two people have died after they were involved in a house fire in Coventry.

West Midlands Police were called to The Coppice in Coventry in the early hours of Friday 8 November.

Firefighters also attended and found the bodies of two people at the scene.

Work is now being done to identify the two people.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, along with West Midlands Fire Service.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact emergency services.

