A police watchdog has launched an investigation after a woman in her 30s died while in police custody.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said they are looking into the contact that police had with the 34-year-old woman before her death.

The woman was arrested, along with a man on suspicion of shop theft at around 8pm on 30 October and was then taken to the Nottingham custody suite.

The next day she was charged with this offence and remanded in custody to appear in court on 1 November.

In a cell check at 10:30pm on 31 October police then found the woman unresponsive.

Attempts were made to save the woman's life but were not successful and she was pronounced dead at 11:12pm.

Police forces have to refer themselves to the IOPC once an incident like this happens.

Investigators from the IOPC visited the custody suite and have began gathering evidence including accounts from officers and staff.

This includes gathering custody records, police worn footage and CCTV from the custody suite.

A post mortem examination was also held last Friday and further tests are currently being carried out.

The coroner has also been informed.

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and loved ones, as well as those affected by her death.

"As she was in police custody when she became unwell, we are required to carry out an investigation into the circumstances and that will include looking at the actions and decisions of the police officers and staff involved.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...