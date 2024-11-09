Cannabis farms worth £3.5 million pounds discovered in Telford

A cannabis farm with an estimated street value of nearly £3 million pounds has been discovered in Telford.

The grow was found following a warrant carried out at an abandoned industrial unit in Hortonwood.

Officers from Telford’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team and Proactive CID executed the warrant after information was received about what they described as "unusual activity" taking place at the unit.

When officers entered the building 2,739 mature cannabis plants were discovered, along with several boxes of already cropped plants. Together they hold an estimated street value of around £2.7million.

Three men, aged 27, 30, and 45, were arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, and taken to custody where they remain as enquiries are carried out.

Sergeant Matt Corfield, from the NCFT, said: “(The) warrant has again demonstrated the importance around sharing information, and how working alongside the community can help create a safer, more supportive environment for everyone.

“The open communication and commitment to solve local problems creates a sense of shared responsibility.

“Many illicit cannabis farms are controlled by serious and organised crime gangs, which often use violence, intimidation, and illegal activities to operate.

“These farms can be linked to human trafficking and forced labour, and more often than none use unsafe electrical setups to power lights and ventilation systems, which are a dangerous fire hazard.

“This warrant sends a clear message, that any piece of information we receive will be developed and acted on, and we will not stop.”

The warrant came in the same week that a cannabis farm with 874 plants, worth an estimated £800,000, was discovered at a property in Woodside, Telford by a PCSO carrying out patrols on Wednesday afternoon (6 November).

No-one has been arrested in connection with the Woodside cannabis farm and enquiries are ongoing.

