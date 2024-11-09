East Midlands Airport issues delays warning to drivers as key route closes

Passengers heading to East Midlands Airport (EMA) for early morning flights next week could face delays due to planned road closures.

The airport has warned that essential works on the A453 Ashby Road will force travellers to follow lengthy diversions.

The closure, which begins on Monday (November 11), affects the stretch of the A453 between Pegasus and Finger Farm Roundabouts in Castle Donington, cutting off a key route to the airport.

National Highways teams will be carrying out essential street-lighting works and highway maintenance during the closures, directly affecting passengers with early morning departures.

MA have now issued a warning ahead of the works as they will prevent direct access for vehicles approaching from the roundabout near the Donington Moto Services throughout their duration.

An EMA spokesperson said: "We're aware of works scheduled to take place on the A453 near the airport that could impact customers travelling to catch early flights on weekdays from November 11th to 19th.

“We understand that while works are underway there will be no access to the airport for vehicles approaching from the roundabout near Donington Moto Services. A signed diversion will be in place and so we advise customers to allow extra time for their journeys.”

Passengers are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys and follow the signed diversion that is being put in place by Leicestershire County Council.

The alternate route will guide motorists from the A453 to the M1 J24 Roundabout, then onto the A50 in Kegworth.

From there, drivers must follow the A50/B5010/B6540 Roundabout in Lockington-Hemington, Donington Lane to the roundabout at the junction of A50.

The works begin on Monday and are set to last until Saturday, November 16.

The works are scheduled for six consecutive weekday nights between 8pm and 6am, with no closures planned for Saturday and Sunday nights.

More information about the closures can be found on the one.network website.

