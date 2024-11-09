House fire where two people were found dead in Coventry was started accidentally

Firefighters say a house fire in Coventry where two people died was started accidentally.

Emergency services were called to Stoke Aldermoor on Friday, November 8, where they found two bodies.

West Midlands Fire Service says the blaze involved a peddle bike that had been converted into an electric bike, which was stored in the hallway of the property.

An incident update on their website reads: "Our Fire Investigators have concluded their investigation at the scene.

"The cause of the fire was accidental and involved a peddle bike that had been converted into an electric bike, which was stored in the hallway of the property.

"No further information relating to the cause or the victims who sadly lost their lives in this tragic accident will be released at this time.

"Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragic accident."

