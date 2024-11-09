Man arrested after body found in Wolverhampton

Officers are treating the death of a man whose body was found in Wolverhampton as suspicious.

Police have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to assault after a man was found in cardiac arrest in Newhampton Road East on Friday, November 8, at around 6.25pm.

Despite the best efforts from officers and paramedics at the scene he sadly died.

A man remains in custody while police continue with their enquiries to understand the exact circumstances of what happened.

A statement on the West Midlands Police website reads: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and would appeal for witnesses or people with any information to please get in touch with us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 4215 of 8 November."

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers, which is an anonymous service, on 0800 555 111.

