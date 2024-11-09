Mystery over suspect who has spent longest on West Midlands' most wanted list

He's the suspect who has spent the longest time on West Midlands Police's public most wanted list - and detectives apparently have no idea where he is.

Sayed Hersi has now been on the run for more than four years and police have not been able to catch up with him in that time.Much about Hersi remains a mystery, and not only his whereabouts. Officers have given little away when it comes to the suspect.They have confirmed he is from Birmingham and he's now either 45 or 46.

West Midlands Police only said on his public appeal that he was wanted for a breach of a court order, but further details were not provided.The force launched an appeal to trace him back in June 2020, but it has yet to lead to his capture.

Hersi has now spent so long on the run he is now the longest-serving member of the most wanted list made public by the force.He appears to have gone to ground, leaving detectives hunting for him frustrated.

Hersi's mugshot has been viewed more than 120,000 times over the last four years. WMP continue to appeal for information about his whereabouts.

They said: "We’re after your help in tracing Sayed Hersi from Birmingham who is wanted for a breach of a court order. Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101."Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote 20BW/262577U/19." Detectives frequently turn to the public to help them flush out wanted suspects.Often it proves to be an effective tactic, with many suspects being caught within days or months of them appearing on the most wanted list. Others are more difficult to trace, however, and can remain at large for years.

