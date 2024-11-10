Brave officers honoured for their “the ultimate sacrifice” to policing

Two brave officers who died in the line of duty will be honoured for risking their lives to protect the public.

The Government announced the introduction of The Elizabeth Emblem in March this year.

This commemorative emblem is awarded as a mark of recognition to the next of kin of those who lost their lives during public service.

PC Christopher McDonald and PC Ged Walker have been recognised and their families will receive the award in honour of their bravery, courage, and dedication.

PC McDonald was only 19-years-old when he was killed on 17 May 1978, after coming across a break-in at a jewellers' shop in Worksop. He bravely confronting a gang of offenders before chasing them.

In a subsequent struggle with a suspect, the young officer suffered serious head injuries.

His mum will receive the Elizabeth Emblem in his honour.

His sisters Elaine Dean and Carol Bullock said: “As a family we are really pleased to receive the Emblem.

“It is really good that he is going to be remembered all these years on. It has been a long time coming.

“I don’t think a lot of people realise that officers put their lives in danger every day when they go to work.

“There are not many jobs where people are faced with these situations. They are the thin blue line, and we are really proud as a family.”

Dog handler PC ​Ged Walker died 21 years ago. He was on duty in Bulwell when he was fatally injured as he tried to stop a stolen taxi. He died of his injuries two days later on 9 January 2003.

His wife Tracy will receive the Elizabeth Emblem in his honour.

She said: “We are very proud, and it is nice for the police to be acknowledged by the government for what he did. I think police officers should be recognised.

“He has lost his life serving the community. There is no greater sacrifice and something that was never expected. You never imagine someone going to work at 6am and getting a call at 3pm saying this has happened to them.”

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said she is pleased both officers continue to be recognised for their bravery and courage.

She said: "They made the ultimate sacrifice in their heroic attempts to uphold the law and protect the community from harm.

“Their loss is still felt across the force to this day and their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

