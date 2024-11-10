Investigation launched after man is shot in Birmingham

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Birmingham.

Officers were called to Villa Road, in Lozells in the early hours of this morning after a man was found with serious leg injuries.

He was taken to hospital, though his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers are remaining at the scene carrying out forensic enquiries throughout this morning.

West Midlands Police are treating this as an isolated incident, and anyone who was in the area around 1am today (10 November) can contact police via 101 or Live Chat quoting log number 219-101124.

