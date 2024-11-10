Remembrance Sunday commemorated at the National Memorial Arboretum

Thousands of people have attended a Remembrance Sunday service at the iconic Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Veterans, families and the community came together to honour those who have fought and died in conflicts.

The service was led by The Venerable Dr Susan Weller, Archdeacon of Lichfield and Reverend Vic Van Den Bergh, Honorary Chaplain to the National Memorial Arboretum.

A two-minute silence was also held at 11am.

Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum lead, said: “People of all ages from diverse communities gathered here at the Nation’s year-round place to remember, to pay tribute to those who have served their country in the Armed Forces.

Wreaths are laid at the Armed Forces Memorial Credit: National Memorial Arboretum

“Together we recognised the incredible courage and determination of Armed Forces personnel who make unparalleled sacrifices in defence of the freedoms which we hold dear.”

“Remembrance is important all year round, and the National Memorial Arboretum provides an inspirational place where people can forge new memories together while remembering those who serve our Nation.

"The Arboretum’s more than 420 memorials, help preserve the legacy of the fallen and ensure their sacrifices will be remembered by future generations.”

In addition to musical performances from British Army Band Catterick and Black Voices, a reading of ‘A Poppy To Remember’ was delivered by the Arboretum’s poet-in-residence Dan Simpson and and members from the Arboretum’s ‘Talent in the Ranks’ artist development programme.

Thousands attended the event at the National Memorial Arboretum Credit: National Memorial Arboretum

Engraved with the names of more than 16,000 service personnel, the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum honours all those who have been killed whilst on duty, died in operational theatre or been targeted by terrorists since the end of the Second World War.

The Memorial gives recognition and thanks for those who have given their lives in service but is also particularly important for the many families and friends who have no grave to visit, or who remember those in graves in far-off places.