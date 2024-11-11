Play Brightcove video

A clinical trial is underway to see whether an ingredient found in red grapes could be a weapon against bowel cancer.

Scientists at the University of Leicester will find out whether the substance called resveratrol can stop polyps turning cancerous.

The study, known as Colo-Prevent, has been hailed as a "unique experiment" which could have "big implications" for people at risk of the disease.

It is hoped around 1,300 patients will be taking part in the trial across 60 locations in England and Wales by the start of 2028.

Researchers will use a purified resveratrol, which is a natural compound mostly found in red grapes, as well as blueberries, raspberries and peanuts.

The richest source of resveratrol is red wine, but scientists are keen to stress this isn't an excuse to reach for the bottle.

The trial, which is being funded by Cancer Research UK, has just got underway and scientists are looking for further volunteers to take part.

"This is my chance to make up for my dad's death and my diagnosis"

Play Brightcove video

David Trusler, who's from Market Harborough in Leicestershire, is one of the first people to join the new trial.

The 66-year-old said he is doing so for his father, who died with bowel cancer when he was a teenager.

He has been taking part in the NHS bowel screening programme since 2018 and, after receiving an abnormal result earlier this year, a colonoscopy revealed two large polyps.

He told ITV News Central partaking in the trial was a no-brainer, saying: "I just think it's great that something that mother nature produces can help towards fighting cancer."

"He didn't have a chance with it and I just thought well this is my chance to make up for his death, my diagnosis and possibly if it goes some way to developing this drug that can help stop these polyps forming which can turn cancerous then I want to be fully chucked into the deep end of this."

He takes four pills a day and will be tested in a year's time to see how he's doing - and it will be six years before the trial results are known in full.

Karen Brown, a professor of translational cancer research at the University of Leicester, is leading the study, with her previous research having found that purified resveratrol can hinder the growth of cancer cells in small doses.

She described the trial as a "unique experiment" to see how drugs could stop bowel polyps from growing.

“This trial could have big implications for how we prevent bowel cancer in people who are most likely to develop the disease as they get older," Professor Brown said.

If you need any help or advice on this subject, get in touch with some of the services below:

Cancer Research UK - Call their cancer nurses on 0808 800 4040, open Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm

Macmillan Cancer Support - The Macmillan Support Line can help with clinical, practical and financial information. Call 0808 808 00 00, open seven days a week 8am-8pm.

The bowel cancer screening programme is run by the NHS. Please contact your local screening service for more information.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…