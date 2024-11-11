Flowers, cards and tealights have been laid where two people died after a house fire.

Other tributes have also been placed in front of the flat in the Stoke Aldermoor area of Coventry after a large fire broke out on Friday.

West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze had been sparked by a bicycle that had been converted into an e-bike.

According to neighbours, the couple were aged between their late 20s or early 30s and had lived at the property for a few years.

A man living in the flat below was evacuated as his flat became waterlogged whilst crews extinguished the fire.

Messages to the pair included 'Going to miss you' and 'RIP. You will be missed.'

Firefighters were called to reports of a large blaze engulfing the first-floor flat on The Coppice, a quiet street tucked away in the Stoke Aldermoor area at around 4:50am on Friday.

Despite four fire engines rushing to the scene, two people who have yet to be formally identified, were declared dead inside.

CCTV captured from a nearby house shows smoke rising from the flat whilst it was burning.

After the fire erupted, a woman was seen 'screaming' before attempting to run through the cordon which surrounded The Coppice.

Over the following two days investigators have concluded that the blaze was 'accidental'.

