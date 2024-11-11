Police are searching for a man following the death of another male in Wolverhampton on Friday night, November 8.

West Midlands Police has launched an appeal to try and track down Alex Turner, 31, after a man was found in cardiac arrest in Newhampton Road East at about 6pm on Friday night.

The man died shortly afterwards and his death is being treated as suspicious.

A 58-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit assault. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

The force has asked for anyone with information to contact West Midlands Police on their website, or by calling 101 and quoting log number 4215 of 8 November.

