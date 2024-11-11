A 44-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed this morning prompts a murder investigation.

West Mercia Police officers were called to an address on Other Road in Redditch at around 9:30am, November 11.

Police confirmed she died after being stabbed in Redditch, Worcestershire and a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and officers the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man arrested remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Lougher said: “Officers and paramedics were promptly on scene; however, it became clear the woman’s injuries were not survivable and she sadly died at the scene.

“We have arrested one man on suspicion of murder, and he remains in police custody."

Emergency services have been at the scene since this morning

He adds: "I would like to reassure the local community we believe there to be no wider risk to the public.

"A cordon is currently in place and the public can expect to see officers there throughout the day while enquiries are being carried out."

