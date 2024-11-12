Care worker jailed for 9 months after rioting in uniform

A care worker has been jailed after being caught making racist comments on a Tiktok live stream during the summer riots in Tamworth.

23-year-old Cameron Bell was caught on CCTV wearing her work uniform with around 20 people, making their way through Tamworth town centre armed with planks of wood and metal on the night of August 4.

A drone view of police at the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth where protests took place Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

Stafford Crown Court heard how Bell, of Worthing Grove, Tamworth, was heard swearing while referring to asylum seekers as ''tramps''.

Bell admitted to violent disorder in September and has been in custody ever since. Her lawyer, Stephen Rudge told the court she was ''on the periphery'' of a non-confrontational group.

Exterior of Stafford Crown Court. Credit: PA images

Passing Sentence, Judge John Edwards rejected a community order and told Bell that members of the group, which was caught on CCTV near to a statue of Sir Robert Peel, were armed and plainly intent on further violence.

The judge said: “In early August a series of disturbances erupted across this country following a tragic incident in late July when three young girls were fatally stabbed at a dance class in Southport.

“The violence was fuelled by misinformation and misplaced far-right sentiment. It spread to various towns and cities across the nation including, as we know, Tamworth.

“A hotel in Tamworth housing asylum seekers was targeted, with significant damage being caused and injuries sustained.”

Bell was someone who, through weight of numbers, had pursued an unlawful purpose, the judge said, adding that she had been among a group of about 20 people believed to be heading towards a different hotel in the town.

“This is your first foray into the criminal justice system,” the judge said. “You have lost your job as a carer.”

Acknowledging that Bell’s involvement was at about 10.30pm – “after the worst was over” – the judge said her comments on the livestream were unacceptable and abhorrent and had the “potential to fan the flames”.

Rejecting calls for a suspended sentence, the judge concluded: “Anyone involved in violent disorder must command immediate custody, with the need for deterrence being acute.”

