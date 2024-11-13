Green Day will play a headline set at Download Festival 2025 to commemorate the rock music event's 22nd year.

It will be the first time the band will be the main event at the festival, with Korn and Sleep Token also set to headline Download for the very first time.

They lead a star-studded lineup which also includes Weezer, the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Eagles of Death Metal, The Darkness and many more.

Green Day, known for their high-energy performances and standout singles which include 'Wake Me Up When September Ends' and 'American Idiot'. They have been performing as a band for 37 years.

Sleep Token headline on the Saturday with Korn concluding festivities on the Sunday.

The three day event takes place between June 13-15th 2025 at Donington Park in Castle Donington near Leicestershire.

How to get Download Festival tickets ?

General tickets are on sale at 9pm on Thursday 14 November on the official Download website

How to park at Download Festival ?

To park at Download Festival you will need a pre-purchased car park pass.

If you are wishing to park a motorcycle on site, please purchase a motorcycle parking pass which will be released closer to the festival.

Which roads are expected to be busy ?

The M1, A42, A453, A50 and A38 are expected to see significant increases in traffic, and again when visitors leave on either Sunday night or Monday morning.

Anyone with a flight to catch at East Midlands Airport is being advised to allow plenty of time for their journey.

